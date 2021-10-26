PIC: Prabhas jets off to Mumbai for the new shoot schedule of Adipurush

Prabhas is back with another mythological pan-Indian film titled Adipurush, which is based on the most loved epic in Indian mythology, Ramayana. It is the most anticipated and awaited film in the industry. Prabhas has joined the team Adipurush. Today, the actor was spotted at the airport as he landed in Mumbai for a new shoot schedule of the film.

Prabhas was spotted today at the private jet terminal in Kalina Airport, Mumbai. The actor opted for a super casual look in an all-black outfit. Clad in a black T-shirt and jogger pants with a beanie on his head, his airport look defines comfort. With sunglasses and a black mask, his face was all covered as paps clicked him.

PAN India Star #Prabhas from private Jet terminal in Kalina Airport, Mumbai.



The star is in the city for #Adipurush

Shoot. pic.twitter.com/kPV8ODQ704 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 26, 2021

The current shooting schedule of Adipurush is taking place in Mumbai and is to be wrapped up by the end of next month. Director Om Raut is planning to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters into the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation. Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the role of Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Sita have wrapped up their respective shoots.

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Ram and Bollywood actor Sunny Singh will be playing Lakshman in the movie. Helmed on a whopping budget of Rs. 350-400 crore, Adipurush is bankrolled by T-Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, it will be also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is officially set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.