PIC: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's makers unveil actress Shobana’s character Mariam from the film

As the release date of Nag Ashwin’s grand project Kalki 2898 AD draws closer, the makers are amping up their promotions with multiple announcements and reveals in the last few days.

Today, the makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal some exciting information about the film.

Actress Shobana’s first look from Kalki 2898 AD

Joining the massive star-studded cast of Kalki 2898 AD is Malayalam actress and legend, Shobana. The announcement also included the line - Her ancestors waited too… Just like her.

The first look featured Shobana in what appears to be a traditional clan outfit for women. The shawl on her shoulder, the necklace, the nose ring, and the charred black line on her chin have certainly spiked up curiosity regarding her role in the movie.

Shobana is of course a legend of Malayalam cinema and has acted in several blockbuster films in the 80s and 90s. The actress has enjoyed phenomenal success with movies like the iconic Manichitrathazhu, Thalapathi, Nadodikattu, and Thenmavin Kombath to just name a few. Coincidentally, she has had the most success acting alongside another Malayalam legend Mohanlal.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi action adventure film starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film also stars several other prominent actors such as Pasupathy, Disha Patani, and Shobana.

Advertisement

With 8 days left for the film’s theatrical release, the makers are yet to unveil the first looks of actors like Anna Ben, who appeared for a short glimpse in the film’s trailer. According to reports, the film will also contain some cameos from actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, but these are mere speculations.

Kalki 2898 AD has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Touted to be the biggest film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD is riding on a lot of expectations as the judgment day of June 27th approaches closer. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Prabhas clicked at Hyderabad airport amidst high security as he leaves for Mumbai ahead of Kalki 2898 AD’s release