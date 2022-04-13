PIC: Pranitha Subhash flaunts her baby bump for the FIRST time since pregnancy announcement

Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nithin recently announced they are expecting their first child. She made the big announcement by sharing adorable pics with her husband and they received a lot of love and congratulatory messages from her everyone. Now, the actress shared a pic to flaunt her first baby bump post the big announcement on Tuesday.

Clad in jeans and a tee, Pranitha is seen standing in front of the mirror and flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the pic, she also wrote, "The first thing u start doing when you get to know ur preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross the mirror."

Take a look at the pic here:

On April 12, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pics with her husband Nithin to announce her pregnancy. Sharing the big news, she wrote, "For my husband’s 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us." The actress, who likes to maintain her personal space private, has mentioned in an interview that they do not want disclose information on due date and other stuff as their family believes a lot in drishti and it's their first baby.

Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju got married in 2021. Their wedding ceremony was a hush-hush affair with only family members in attendance.

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.