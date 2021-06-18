PIC: Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in tie dye co ord set & looks ready for a beach vacay

Besides movies, Rakul Preet Singh has equally always been in the limelight for her fashion choices and fitness. Her social media account is all things fashion, holiday photos and fitness.

Rakul Preet Singh, as we all know has set her foot in both- South and Bollywood film industry. The stunner is shining bright and is known for her roles in movies like Sarrainodu, Spyder, Manmadhudu 2, Marjaavaan, Sardar Ka Grandson among others. Rakul has equally always been in the limelight for her fashion choices and fitness. Her social media account is all things fashion, holiday photos and fitness. The De De Pyaar De actress has now shared another stunning photo of herself in a tie-dye co-ord set. It is a super happy candid photo.

Rakul completed her chic and comfy look with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with statement earrings. Sharing it on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "Tropical state of mind #live #love #laugh." She looks absolutely pretty in this latest photo and is ready for a much-needed beach vacation. Take a look at her latest photo and share your thoughts on Rakul's look below.

On the work front, Rakul has a lot of Bollywood and Hindi films in the kitty. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal is directed by Shankar.

She has also signed an untitled project being produced under Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP movies. The film will be directed by Tejas Deoskar. Last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside , Rakul will be seen in Attack co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ahead of lockdown, Rakul was shooting for MayDay co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and .

