PIC: Rakul Preet Singh wishes beau Jackky Bhagnani on V-Day; Calls him ‘My special valentine’

Finally, Valentine’s day is here and many celebrities have taken to social media to shower their special someone with love. The latest to grace our Instagram feeds with a love-filled post is Rakul Preet Singh. The Aiyaary star posted a picture with beau Jackky Bhagnani and guess what, the lovebirds are twinning in black. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “My special valentine”.

In the recent past, Rakul Preet Singh has been extremely vocal about her relationship . Many times these two are also spotted by paparazzi going on dates. It was last year on her birthday when Jackky Bhagnani was with her in London and they decided to make their relationship public. They shared a mushy post on their Instagram handles and announced that they are together.

Check out the post below:

Another star who wishes his partner with a V-day post was Pushpa star Allu Arjun. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning picture with his wife Sneha Reddy to wish her on Valentine's Day. One of the cutest couples in Tollywood was seen twinning in white. Allu Arjun went for a white shirt and his ladylove stunned in a sleeveless dress. The post was captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day Cutieee”.