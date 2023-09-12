PIC: Ram Charan looks suave in an ethnic outfit as he attends wedding with wifey Upasana Kamineni in Paris

Ram Charan who is currently enjoying a vacation with his wifey Upasana Konidela, recently attended a wedding in Paris. The RRR star's latest PIC from the event is now going viral.

Written by Akhila Menon Published on Sep 12, 2023   |  06:56 AM IST  |  328
Ram Charan
Ram Charan (Image credits: Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Ram Charan is currently on a short break from the shooting schedule of his film, Game Changer
  • The S Shankar directorial is expected to hit the theatres by the first quarter of 2024

Ram Charan is currently going through an excellent phase in both his acting career and personal life. The Telugu superstar established himself as a leading pan-Indian star with the humongous success of his last outing RRR, which earned international acclaim. When it comes to his personal life, Ram Charan and his lovely wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June, this year. As you may know, the popular actor and his wife are currently enjoying their first vacation post Klin Kaara's birth, abroad. 

Ram Charan looks suave in an ethnic outfit as he attends a wedding

Recently, a stunning picture of Ram Charan, which was reportedly clicked during his appearance at a grand wedding function, started doing rounds on social media. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Magadheera actor and his wife Upasana Konidela are currently in Paris and recently attended a wedding in the city.

As always, Ram Charan looks suave in the beige ensembled ethnic suit custom-made by Faraz Manan in the picture. The Game Changer actor completed his look with his signature hairdo, a pair of black velvet shoes with golden embellishments, statement sunglasses, and a statement golden watch. Upasana Konidela's pictures from the event, however, are not revealed yet. 

Have a look at Ram Charan's latest picture, below:

Ram Charan (Image credits: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Is Ram Charan playing the lead role in Virat Kohli biopic? Here is the truth

Advertisement
About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are still... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!