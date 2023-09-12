PIC: Ram Charan looks suave in an ethnic outfit as he attends wedding with wifey Upasana Kamineni in Paris

Ram Charan is currently going through an excellent phase in both his acting career and personal life. The Telugu superstar established himself as a leading pan-Indian star with the humongous success of his last outing RRR, which earned international acclaim. When it comes to his personal life, Ram Charan and his lovely wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June, this year. As you may know, the popular actor and his wife are currently enjoying their first vacation post Klin Kaara's birth, abroad.

Ram Charan looks suave in an ethnic outfit as he attends a wedding

Recently, a stunning picture of Ram Charan, which was reportedly clicked during his appearance at a grand wedding function, started doing rounds on social media. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Magadheera actor and his wife Upasana Konidela are currently in Paris and recently attended a wedding in the city.

As always, Ram Charan looks suave in the beige ensembled ethnic suit custom-made by Faraz Manan in the picture. The Game Changer actor completed his look with his signature hairdo, a pair of black velvet shoes with golden embellishments, statement sunglasses, and a statement golden watch. Upasana Konidela's pictures from the event, however, are not revealed yet.

Have a look at Ram Charan's latest picture, below:

