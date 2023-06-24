PIC: Ram Charan, Upasana and their baby girl get GRAND welcome at home; Priyanka Chopra congratulates them

On June 20, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The new parents have been over the moon since then! The couple made their first public appearance with their baby on Friday as they posed outside the hospital on their way home. The RRR star was seen holding their baby in his arms, while Upasana stood next to him as they walked out of the hospital. Now, Upasana has shared her first Instagram post after returning home. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Ram Charan with their little princess, and expressed her gratitude for all the love and blessings showered on them. Priyanka Chopra and many others flooded the post with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and their baby girl get a grand welcome at home

Upasana Konidela shared a picture that shows Ram Charan, Upasana posing with their newborn daughter, and their pet Rhyme. Upasana is seen holding their little princess, while Ram Charan holds their pet dog. Behind them, we can see a number of peach and white balloons and a banner that reads, "Welcome home, Baby." "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings," wrote Upasana. Priyanka Chopra commented on Upasana's post and wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile, Rakul Preet SIngh commented, "Upsiiiiii congratulations may she be blessed with all the joy , happiness and abundance in the world."

Meanwhile, on Friday, as Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela walked out of the gate of Apollo Hospital with their baby girl, they got a grand welcome with a flower shower from a number of fans and the media that was present there. The RRR actor addressed the media and thanked everyone for their love and blessings towards his daughter.

Ram Charan later got overwhelmed as he spoke about his daughter. He said, "I have nothing to worry, baby has been under the care of good doctors. And my fans. The prayers you have done, I can never forget. And what more can I ask? Also, my well-wishers from all the countries sent us blessings, and thank you for all that. All the blessings you have given us will also be there with our daughter. There is nothing more happiness than this. I'm not able to say anything much. But thank you so much for all your love and blessings. I wish all these blessings are always with our baby. Thank you so much for coming here including the media."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife and new mommy Upasana wears Rs 65,911 dress for her first appearance with baby girl