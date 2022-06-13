PIC: Ram Charan & Upasana look smitten as they twin in white; We want to steal her oversized floppy hat

RRR actor Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with wife Upasana Kamineni. The picture perfect couple was seen twinning in white as they enjoy each other's company. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni will soon celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary and before that, a lovely video from their wedding has surfaced on social media and netizens are in awe of it. Their love story is something like how it happens in movies. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows on the 14th of June in 2012 and they have been enjoying marital bliss ever since. The much-adored duo will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary.

