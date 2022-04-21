PIC: Ram Charan wraps up RC15 schedule; Heads home to promote Acharya with Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan has finished another schedule of S Shankar's untitled project, RC15. Sharing an update about his whereabouts on social media, the RRR star wrote on Instagram, "@shanmughamshankar Garu's Amritsar sched done. Back for #Acharya's Promotions!!!" He also posted a picture from the flight, where he is accompanied by his furry friend, Rhyme. While Ram Charan can be seen looking out the window, Rhyme sat comfortably on his lap.

As he is back at the bay, the Dhruva star will begin promoting his action drama, Acharya soon. This Koratala Siva directorial will release on 29 April. The magnificent trailer of the film starring Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead has received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, during his trip to Punjab, it is reported that Ram Charan, also paid a visit to the army camp and talked to the real heroes of our country. It is also believed that the actor got his chef from Hyderabad to come to Amritsar and cook a hearty meal at the mess on the campus for the recruits there.

For those who do not know, B-town beauty Kiara Advani has been signed up to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Ace Tamil director Karthik Subbaraju has provided the script for RC15 and music director S Thaman has composed the background score for the movie. This upcoming pan-Indian film is being shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

