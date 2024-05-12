PIC: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela celebrates first Mother’s Day with daughter Klin Kaara, calls it ‘amazing’

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced their pregnancy in December 2022. Soon after, in June 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter they named Klin.

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, the entrepreneur and philanthropist dropped an adorable picture with her daughter and her mother Shobana Kamineni. Check it out!

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is enjoying being a mother

As the world pays their heartfelt tribute to their moms on Mother’s Day, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela also took to social media to express how grateful she is for being a mother to their first child, a daughter they named Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram, the mommy dearest made people go ‘aww’ with a sweet glimpse of her daughter in her arms. In the image, her mother Shobana Kamineni also made an appearance. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Thank you for making my life so special Klin Kaara. My first Mother’s Day the experience is just amazing @shobanakamineni @anushpala missing u & my other 2 babies. Happy first Mother’s Day.”

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Upasana shared a picture from the baby’s traditional naming ceremony featuring Chiranjeevi Konidela. Updating her followers with the meaning of the name, she wrote, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents.”

Take a look:

To jog your memory, it was megastar Chiranjeevi who announced to the world that RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana were expecting their first child. He took to social media and wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude, Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela. Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

After making a guest appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last year, Ram Charan started filming for his upcoming action-thriller film Game Changer in which he will be seen in triple role.

