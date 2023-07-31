PIC: Ram Pothineni looks effortlessly handsome in new photo; big update on Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart

iSmart Shankar, released in 2019, went on to become a huge commercial success. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and starred Ram Pothineni as the main protagonist, along with Satyadev, Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal. As it is already known, the director is making a sequel to his successful venture, with the film being called Double iSmart.

The film had already begun its shoot, and now the more exciting update is that the first schedule of the sequel has already been wrapped up. On this occasion, the team took to social media and shared a candid photo of the film’s protagonist, Ram Pothineni, with Charmme Kaur.

Ram Pothineni and Charmme Kaur are all smiles as they wrap up the first schedule of Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart

The first schedule of Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart has been completed.

Charmme Kaur posted a picture of herself with Ram Pothineni, and the duo were all smiles in the shared photo. Along with the picture, Charmme wrote, "Successfully completed our 1st action-packed schedule and now time to fly out of India for our yet another maaddd crazy shoot #DoubleISMART IN CINEMAS MARCH 8th, 2024"

Charmme’s caption seems to suggest that the team is very happy with how the sequel has been turning out. Since this is the sequel to a very popular movie, the team will be hoping to replicate the success of the original. This time, the cast is also bigger. They have roped in Sanjay Dutt to play an essential role in the film. The actor is also part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo. He seems to be everyone’s first preference after the mega success of the KGF franchise.

Puri Jagannadh’s last outing was Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishna. The film did not create much of an impact and the director must be aiming to regroup and get back to form with his latest venture. It is interesting that he has chosen to do that with a sequel to a previously successful film of his.

The films of Puri Jagannadh have been made to cater to the masses, and this time as well, he would be looking to do the same.

