PIC: Rashmika Mandanna is in mood for black as she poses in leather jacket and edgy make up

Rashmika Mandanna is not only a powerhouse of talent, but she is also a stunner too. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never misses to allure them with mesmerizing photoshoots and this latest pic is another addition to it. The actress shared a photo to flaunt her 'mood for black' and we can't take our eyes off her.

She recently posted a photo on her Instagram feed that stole everyone’s breath away. The Pushpa star is in the mood for black today, so she went the glam way as she opted for edgy eye makeup with a leather jacket. Flaunting her glowy skin, which looks perfect, the actress put her hair into a tight ponytail with statement earrings. There is no one like Rashmika who can pull off any look with such aura.

The actress shared the photo on her Instagram feed and captioned the post with, "Mood" with a black heart.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is the busiest actress in South and Bollywood. The actress is waiting for the release of Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, which is slated to hit the theaters on December 17. The pan Indian film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Dhananjaya in key roles. She has another Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, co-starring Sharwanand.

