PIC: Rashmika Mandanna offers prayer at Ganapati temple in Bangalore & looks stunning in a silk saree

Rashmika Mandanna offered prayer to Ganappa in Bangalore recently. The Pushpa actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a traditonal attire. Sharing a picture of her visit to the temple, she wrote on Instagram, "My travel in Banglore always starts off with Ganappa."

Also, Rashmika Mandanna was captured at the gym today after a significant gap. She oozed charm in pink leggings and a black tank top. The fitness enthusiast had a black mask on at all times, taking into account the COVID-19 protocols.

The actress has been making a lot of headlines because of her upcoming projects. Rashmika Mandanna will soon start shooting for her next, Pushpa: The Rule, which is a sequel to her 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. The second part of the franchise with Allu Arjun as the protagonist has been allotted a massive budget. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Telugu dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa revealed that the makers are planning to go a level up with Pushpa: The Rule. When he was asked if he ever thought that the dialogues from part one of the franchise will go viral like this, he replied, "It was quite unexpected that the dialogue will have such massive reach. Most of the dialogues from the film got that kind of reach. We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing such more dialogues."

Rashmika Mandanna is also working on Thalapathy Vijay's next temporarily called Thalapathy66. The diva has already started filming for the mass entertainer. Apart from this, she will also do a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan's film, Sita Ramam.

Stepping into Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Shantanu Bagchi's Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

