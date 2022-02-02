PIC: Ravi Teja joins the sets of Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura and shares selfie from the first day of shoot

Ravi Teja is juggling multiple projects right now, one of them being Sudheer Varma’s upcoming drama Ravanasura. The actor has joined the film’s crew and cast on the sets and even shared a fun selfie with them. The picture was captioned as, “First day!!#RAVANASURA.. Supperr excited!”

Not too long ago, mass entertainer Ravi Teja treated the fans with his first look poster from the film. The poster shows the actor donning a tuxedo. He looked intense and dangerous posing as a lawyer for the film. The venture marks Ravi Teja's 70th project in the industry. Another actor who will be the lead in the project is Sushanth Akkineni. He will be essaying the character named Ram in the film. The first look poster for Ram got the fans intrigued.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Swamy Ra Ra fame Sudheer Varma, Ravi Teja’s next has been produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Srikanth Vissa has penned the gripping storyline for Ravanasura.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja also has other promising projects lined up for release this year. The actor will soon be seen in Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios, the film will release in theatres on 11 February. Khiladi will mark his debut in Hindi. He will also be the lead in Sarath Mandava’s Ramarao on Duty. Staring the Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, the film will be out in theatres on 25 March. Another project in his kitty is Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka, which will release on 14 April.