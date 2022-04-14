PIC: Samantha finishes Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s dubbing; Shares a sneak peek from the session

Samantha is managing several projects at once. One of her most promising upcoming releases is Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. This romantic comedy has a star-studded cast with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. After winding up the shoot, Samantha has now finished the dubbing of the film as well.

Sharing a picture from the dubbing session, the Yashoda star wrote on Instagram, “And it’s a wrap on #KRK…Dubbing done…So so very excited for you guys to see this one…And Thankyou to the amazing people around me who have made working on this film an absolute breeze…love ya @wikkiofficial @parvathi.sridharan @rhea_najam @nuuwaystories”.

On 31st March 2020, the team announced that they have concluded the filming of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The venture is scheduled to reach the audience on April 29 this year.

The actress also reunited with her brother after a long time recently. Cheerful about it, Samantha shared a pic with her big brother. For the unversed, the Yashoda star has two brothers, David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu and they like to stay away from the limelight.

About her other releases, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda helmed by director duo Hari and Harish. She also has Gunasekhar’s mythological drama, Shaakuntalam in her kitty alongside Dev Mohan. Samantha has Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Hollywood project Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.

