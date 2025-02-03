PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds Citadel maker Raj Nidimoru’s hand amid fresh dating rumors during pickleball event?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life has been a part of chatter over the time. After her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, which became a topic of discussion, the actress’ relationship rumors with producer Raj Nidimoru made the rounds on the internet sometime back. While the diva, in a cryptic way, had silenced all chatter, the speculations are all over social media again.

It all started with Samantha’s recent social media post, which included a handful of moments from the pickleball championship that she attended to cheer her team Chennai Super Camps.

Check out the post here:

In between multiple pictures, Raj Nidimoru featured in quite a few of them, which has now grabbed attention. The producer was mostly seen standing or sitting quite close to the Citadel:Honey Bunny actress.

Moreover, in one of the frames, the two were seen holding hands, while in another Raj was seen adoring Samantha while looking at her.

That’s not all. Besides the pictures, the diva, in her long caption to the post, had also expressed her thanks and gratitude to Raj Nidimoru, tagging him as her teammate. She wrote, “And I couldn’t have asked for better teammates than Raj and Himank on this rollercoaster journey. This is just the beginning!!”

Well, over the years, Samantha has worked in a number of films with Raj Nidimoru, who is one half of the director duo Raj and DK. Their latest project collaborated upon together was Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Apart from that, Samantha is also currently working on the next project, Rakt Brahmand, another series by Raj and DK.

Despite the relationship rumors, neither Samantha nor Raj have cleared their stance in the face of the speculations.