PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks surreal as she enjoys her time in Kerala

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been in news for exciting projects is now enjoying some me time. The Rangasthalam actress is enjoying the backwaters in God’s own city Kerala. In a pic shared by her, Samantha is seen looking out a boat's window while admiring the view in a blue floral dress. The actress is active on the social media and never misses a change to share updates of her life with fans. The netizens also appreciate every post shared by the their beloved star.

Check out the picture:

Samantha will now be a part of Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Bankrolled jointly by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film will see Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is likely to hit the silver screens by February 2022. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music for the film and Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled the cinematographer for the project.

The actress has also bagged her first foreign project, titled Arrangements of Love. Directed by Philip John, the movie is an adaptation of the novel by Indian Timeri N Murari. As per reports, Samantha will be playing a strong-minded bisexual Tamil woman, running a detective agency in the film.