PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s winter getaway includes fun skiing experience

Last few months have been quite interesting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the popular actress travelled to different places. In October, the ‘Family Man’ actress made a visit to Dubai, followed by a New Year vacation in Goa with her friends. Samantha’s pictures from her relaxing getaways went viral and fans couldn’t keep calm. Now, on Thursday, Samantha once again treated her fans to yet-another vacation glimpse and we’re sure it will make you want to pack your bags and hit the roads.

The ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame dropped a mesmerzing picture from her snowy getaway and shared her fun skiing experience. In the photograph, the actress can be seen dressed in a yellow biker jacket with white bottoms. Samantha is all geared up in snow sport helmet. Sharing the post, Samantha described her skiing experience. She said though the snow sport isn’t easy, it surely is fun. The caption on the actress’ post read as, “Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun.” The ‘Theri’ actress’ vacay picture captivated her fans’ attention and they flooded the post with interesting comments.

Take a look:

In 2021, Samantha was seen in headlines several times, first for an impactful performance in the web series, ‘The Family Man’ season 2, her Bollywood debut, then for her song Oo Antava in ‘Pusha: The Rise’. The song was well received by the audience.

In terms of work, Samantha is waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film.

