PIC: Samantha says she is a 'morning person’ as she spends time with her pets Sasha and Hash

Samantha has brightened up our Instagram feed with the most adorable picture with her two furry friends, Hash and Sasha. Both the pets are enjoying the morning in the star’s lap. Sasha looking at Samantha with those cute little eyes will melt your heart. The latest picture posted by the actress was captioned as, “Definitely a morning person…” While Hash is a French bulldog, Sasha is a Pit-bull. Samantha frequently shares cute photos with these two.

In the meantime, Samantha recently completed 12 glorious years in the industry. Overwhelmed by this grand milestone, the actress penned a note on social media and thanked all those who have been an integral part of her journey. She wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

Check out the post below:

Commemorating the occasion, the makers of her upcoming pan-India film ‘Yashoda’ organised a small surprise bash to celebrate Samantha’s success. The actress is presently shooting for this science fiction thriller, which is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish. Besides her, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in supporting roles.

Samantha also has two other mainstream projects ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ waiting for release this year.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's action-packed avatar shows his rage in Mahashivaratri special poster