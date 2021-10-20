PIC: Shriya Saran & husband Andrei Koscheev twin in classic black as they shell out couple goals

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are one of the most happening couples. Ever since their wedding, the couple has always caught the limelight, from their PDA-filled photos to their baby Radha. Today, Shriya Saran has yet again shelled out major couple goals as she shared a regal pic with her husband on Instagram. They both can be seen twinning in classic black outfits. While Shriya opted for a backless black gown, Andrei suited it up in black. The couple looks perfect together.

Shriya recently announced that she and hubby Andrei Koscheev are blessed with a baby girl named Radha. Elaborating on why she didn’t reveal the happy news earlier, Shriya in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said, "The real reason is very intense. I was alone in Barcelona, and then I didn’t want to talk about it, because I just restarted enjoying the idea of being away from the limelight. It was interesting to just walk around and actually see the process that my body was taking. It's a very intense process when you are alone with very little help and doing everything yourself, but that was beautiful as well. I can go for long walks, grab a coffee and I just loved that.”

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. The actress is also awaiting the release of the Gamanam film, which has been postponed due to COVID-19. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.