PIC: Shriya Saran kickstarts her Sunday with a cozy selfie with hubby Andrei Koscheev

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran has started the Sunday with a cozy selfie with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The two lovebirds are seen enjoying the weekend in each other’s company. While the actress is seen posing in an off-shoulder dress, her hubby dons a breezy white T. This picture was captioned, “To good times ahead”

Just two days back, Shriya Saran shared a cute video of her one-year-old daughter Radha. The little one was on a fun walk with their dog.

The actress is making the most of the time she gets to spend with her family as she is busy shooting for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. The first schedule for Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is taking place in Mumbai. The shoot is also likely to take place in Goa.

The original film which was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie got a lot of critical acclaim for the effortless portrayal by the entire cast. Released in 2015, Drishyam talks about the life of a small entrepreneur Vijay Salgaonkar, who goes through major extremes to protect his family after an unfortunate incident. Keeping the tone of the primary flick intact, Drishyam 2 is also said to put Vijay Salgaonkar in a similar situation.

Besides playing the lead in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran also has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR in her kitty. The highly talked about venture starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be out in theatres from 25 March. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran both are playing pivotal roles in RRR and along with Alia Bhatt.

