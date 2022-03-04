PIC: Shruti Haasan and beau Shantanu Hazarika pose for a cosy selfie

Shruti Haasan and beau Shantanu Hazarika often make headlines with their couple pictures and fun banter. The couple is quite popular among netizens who love to see these two together on social media. Now, the Covid Positive Salaar actress has shared another cozy selfie with her doodler boyfriend. The lovely still was captioned, “Hello I’m healing”. The star also addressed the fans as per usual via Instagram.

Shruti Haasan was tested positive for COVID-19 about a week back and yesterday, updating the fans about her health, the star penned a lengthy note on her Instagram. She posted some photos chilling at home as she recovers from the virus. Shruti Haasan revealed that she feels happy and grateful while she heals. The actress further asked fans if they know any effective home remedies to speed up her recovery process. It looks like the star is making the most of her quarantine and is on her way to beat the COVID-19 effect soon.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the leading lady in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. She will be working alongside Baahubali star Prabhas for the film financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Apart from the leads, this action drama also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Shruti Haasan’s next is slated to release on 14 April. Just like Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Salaar is also likely to be split into two parts. While the speculation are a rift, no official confirmation has come on the matter yet.

