PIC: Shruti Haasan is back to work; Starts shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Mega154

Shruti Haasan loves to give her hundred percent, whether it is in her personal or professional life. After enjoying some quality time with beau Santanu Hazarika in Assam, the star is back to work. She has commenced work on her latest project, Mega154. The film has Chiranjeevi as the protagonist, while Shruti Haasan is onboard the venture as the heroine. This movie which is billed to be a mass entertainer is being helmed by Bobby.

The makers have already unveiled the first look from Mega154. Chiranjeevi will once again be seen in a massy avatar for his next and his fans went gaga over the poster. In the picture, the Acharya actor can be seen showing his swag with a cigarette and lighter in his hand. He is posing in a fishnet string vest, along with gold chains and a bracelet. The flick will feature music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and is being jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Check out the post below:

This upcoming entertainer has been a topic of discussion for some time now and the announcement of the remaining cast and crew of the movie is also much awaited.

Additionally, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action drama, Salaar. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Her impending releases also include Balakrishna fronted NBK107, which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni.

