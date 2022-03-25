PIC: Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika twin in black and look lovestruck

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika always make sure to flaunt their PDA-filled love moments, which are literally all things cute. The actress shared a BTS pic with her boyfriend from Lakme Fashion Week, where she walked down the ramp. The doting boyfriend came to cheer her as she walked the ramp in a stylish black co-ord set.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of Santanu Hazarika. The couple twinned in stunning black outfits as they looked adorably lovestruck. The duo looked lost in each other's eyes in the candid pic.

Check out Shruti & Santanu's pics here:

Shruti Haasan walked as showstopper at Lakme Fashion week for Adidas Originals X Antar-Agni. The actress looked bold in a coordinated black silk suit set with a dashing spread of colourful prints, box braids, makeup and lipstick complemented her look perfectly.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are in a live-in relationship and often appear together on social media. Every now and then, they give fans glimpses of their chemistry on Instagram. The two have been dating for over two years now and are quite vocal about it. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Santanu Hazarika got candid about his relationship with Shruti and said that they are “married creatively.”

