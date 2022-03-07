PIC: Shruti Haasan recovers from COVID-19; Resumes work after quarantine

Shruti Haasan is the latest celebrity who contracted COVID-19. However, as per the latest Instagram post by the Salaar actress, she has recovered from the novel virus and is back to work. She posted a selfie with her mask on and captioned it ‘Back to work”. For the last few days, fans have been sharing well wishes for the actor’s better health. It looks like, all is good in the hood now and Shruti Haasan has bounced back.

The Vakeel Saab actress was chilling at her home, enjoying a beverage recently. These stills were accompanied by a lengthy note about her journey to recovery.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan indulged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Asked if she has experienced sexism, she said, “OMG, so much, especially at the beginning of my career. They said your face is not like a face girl next door, you will never fit into any part. I'm really happy that I have come across many who said 'she will never' to 'she belongs here'. In many situations, they were like she will never be a successful movie star. When I started into my independent space, people were like they will not pay to watch this and I took it all the way to London.”

Shruti Haasan will next star alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller Salaar. The highly talked about project is also likely to be divided into two parts like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

