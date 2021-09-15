PIC: Sivakartikeyan completes photoshoot for the first look of Don; To be unveiled soon

Following the films Doctor and Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in Don, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, an erstwhile associate of director Atlee. It is one of the most anticipated films among Tamil audiences. While the shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are planning for a big update in the coming days.

According to reports, the makers are planning to unveil the first look of Sivakarthikeyan from Don. A photo of the actor surfaced on social media saying the photoshoot for the first look is completed. Fans are very much excited for the first look and are already trending on social media as Sivakarthikeyan's pic is going viral.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan and his team shot for major scenes at Taj Mahal, Agra. The actor also shared a photo posing at Taj Mahal in all smiles as he was mesmerised by the monument built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz.

Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the heroine and SJ Suryah as the villain. Don is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer set against a college backdrop. Both SK and Soori are said to be seen as college students in the flick. Don will have Samuthirakani, Kalaiarasan, SJ Suryah, and Soori in key roles. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, while it will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.