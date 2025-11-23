Pic: Sobhita Dhulipala showers birthday love on Naga Chaitanya as he turns 38, proves he’s a protective husband

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Social media is filled with sweet wishes for the actor, and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala added a special touch with a romantic post on Instagram. She wished her “lover” in a caption that has left fans in awe.

The picture shared by Sobhita Dhulipala captures the couple in a quiet, dimly lit street at night. Naga Chaitanya looks stylish in a black jacket paired with a kurta-pyjama, while Sobhita complements him in a golden saree with a furry jacket. In the image, Naga Chaitanya is seen zipping up Sobhita’s jacket, ensuring she stays warm, a simple yet intimate gesture that fans loved. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday, lover @chayakkineni.”

Here’s how their love story began

Chaitanya and Sobhita have always maintained a low-key relationship. They first connected on Instagram, and what started as casual interactions gradually grew into a meaningful relationship. After a few months of dating, the couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad. Later, they tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

In a recent appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s show Jayammu Nischayammuraa, Chaitanya shared that one thing he simply cannot live without is his wife. With a smile, he said, “Sobhita, my wife.” Before marrying Sobhita, Chay was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and their fans continue to follow his personal and professional journey closely.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the emotional thriller ‘Thandel’, which received praise for its storytelling and is now streaming on Netflix. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next project, ‘NC24’, titled ‘Vrushakarma’, written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. The first look poster of the film was unveiled today, November 23, coinciding with Chay’s birthday, adding to the excitement among his fans.

