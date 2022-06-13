PIC: Suriya looks dapper in white shirt and Jyothika stuns in a blush pink saree as they attend an event

When we talk about celebrity couples, Suriya and Jyothika's name comes on top of the list. Every appearance of this evergreen duo garners adorable reactions from the netizens. Yet again, the lovebirds posed for an impressive photograph in ethnic outfits. While Suriya donned a simple white shirt and mundu, his better half was a sight to behold in a blush pink saree and the sans makeup look.

Suriya and Jyothika were introduced on the sets of the 1999 romantic drama, Poovellam Kettupar. It is believed that it was Jyothika who recommended Suriya’s name to director Gautham Menon for the 2003 project, Kaakha Kaakha.

Check out the picture below:

Later, the couple went on to work together in many films like Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, to name a few. After completing the journey from being friends to lovers, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on the 11th of September in 2006.

Suriya and Jyothika are now proud parents to daughter Diya and son Dev. Although the family prefers to keep a low profile on social media, whenever they do pose together, their pictures take the internet by storm.

Up next, Suriya is working on two ventures simultaneously right now. He has collaborated with filmmaker Bala for his next tentatively titled Suriya41. The actor and director have joined forces after 20 years. Their previous work includes the 2001 blockbuster Nandha and the 2003 flick Pithamagan.

Apart from Suriya 41, the actor will also be seen as the protagonist in the Tamil drama, Vaadivaasal. This Vetrimaaran's directorial is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The story follows the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a village man. GV Prakash has composed the background score and songs for Vaadivaasal.

Also Read: PIC: Kajal Aggarwal cuddles with 'the love of her life & heartbeat' Neil; Keerthy Suresh, Raashii Khanna REACT