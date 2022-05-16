PIC: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in a brown pantsuit as she is captured at the Mumbai airport; F3 star head

The stunner Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently as she was heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The F3 actress oozed oomph in a brown pantsuit with a floral print. She looked absolutely radiant with light makeup and open hair. The outfit was complemented with a black handbag and checkered shirt.

The Indian delegation at Cannes is likely to have Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also walk the red carpet. Akshay Kumar was said to attend the event, but he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus at the last minute and hence will not be at the festival. Additionally, Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury at Cannes. Also, India will be presenting several films in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Mishing at the event.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Tamannaah Bhatia will be a part of Anil Ravipudi’s comedy-drama, F3: Fun and Frustration. A sequel to the 2019 flick F2: Fun and Frustration, and is expected to release on May 27. The trailer of this upcoming laughter ride was released recently and according to it, the movie has a fun take on how to handle monetary problems.

The star also has Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam lined up for release in 2022. The movie is the remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Tamannaah Bhatia has further completed the shoot for her next with Madhur Bhandarkar, titled Babli Bouncer. The film is set in Asola Fatehpur, the 'bouncer town' of North India, and stars Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.