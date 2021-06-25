PIC: Tamannaah Bhatia shows us the right way to BLING as she gives a sneak peek into the MasterChef Telugu set

Tamannaah Bhatia has a few films in her kitty including Maestro which is the official Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

It was revealed recently that the Tamil reality show MasterChef’s first season will be hosted by versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi. Now, at a time when reports about Telugu Master Chef are coming, Tamannaah Bhatia has taken to her Instagram space to share a photo from the sets of the reality show, while revealing that she is hosting it. Sharing the photo, Tamannaah gave us major fashion goals and showed the right way to bling. Sharing it, the stunner wrote, “Coming soon...”

Hearsay has that the makers of the series had earlier considered many popular actors for the show including Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati before finalising to have Tamannaah as the host. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.



She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon. She was last seen playing the leading lady in the film Seetimaar.

