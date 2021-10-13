PIC: Thala Ajith, Karthikeya Gummakonda's dashing biker avatar from Valimai takes the internet by storm

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which is one of the most awaited films. Yet again Valimai is trending and this time a photo of Ajith with Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is playing an antagonist in the film is going viral. Both the actor can be seen looking dashing in their biker avatar.

Ananda Vikatan, a Tamil magazine took to Twitter and shared an exclusive BTS still of Thala Ajith and Kartikeya Gummakonda from Valimai. Clad in biker outfits, they can be seen sitting on superbikes and posing for the photo. It is said to be a still from the ultimate hero vs villain biker face off. Well, it is to be awaited and watched in the movie.

Last week also a few exclusive BTS stills of Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi from Valimai went viral. The pictures have raised the expectations bar higher as the actor looks absolutely charming and promises a blockbuster action entertainer.

On Kartikeya Gummakonda's birthday, the makers have also released a special poster unveiling his look from the film. Kartikeya can be seen in a slick avatar holding a skull-shaped bottle and looks menacing.

Valimai stars Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles and is written and directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, under the banner Bay View Projects. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Valimai is slated to release in theaters for Pongal 2022.