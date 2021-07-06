PIC: Varun Tej is ‘grinding hard to fight easy’ for his boxer role in Ghani; Flaunts his toned body

Varun Tej is undergoing a major physical transformation for his boxer role in 'Ghani'. The actor shared a photo to flaunt his toned body.

Varun Tej Konidela is one of the popular actors in the Telugu film industry. Varun Tej will be seen next in a sports drama titled 'Ghani'. After the first look, expectations grew higher and currently, 'Ghani' is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The actor is getting into shape for the character and his dedication is enough proof. He is undergoing a massive physical transformation to look like a boxer by working hard at the gym daily. On Tuesday, Varun tej shared a photo from the gym to flaunt his body and the fans are loving his new look.

Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself from the gym with a caption, “It’s a new day and the grind continues!#trainhardfighteasy.” He began his morning by sweating hard at the gym and this photo is proof. The picture shows Varun Tej posing in an Adidas black t-shirt, shorts and hat, showcasing his toned muscles soaked in sweat. This astounding look of Varun Tej is now going viral on social media.

'Ghani' is helmed by Kiran Korrapati and a highly desirable cast of Jagapati Babu, Naveen Chandra and Suniel Shetty will appear in crucial roles. Larnell Stovall, the popular stunt performer known for his works in The Fate of the Furious and Captain America: Civil War, is roped in for the action sequence. The film is bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under the Renaissance Pictures banner. 'Ghani' is slated for a theatrical release on July 30th, 2021. However, the film has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus, and a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Credits :Varun Tej Instagram

