PIC & VIDEO: Samantha's weekend vibe is set with beauty sleep & dancing her heart out

Samantha, the avid social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her weekend. She is currently in Chennai and is making sure to have a gala time. From enjoying beauty sleep to dancing her heart out, the star has set her weekend vibe right.

In the photo, she can be seen chilling in her bed, describing her Saturday vibe. The actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured tie-dye shirt and pajamas in her room. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a photo of herself chilling in her bed. She wrote, "The 'no potty to clean at 3 am' vibe."

The Jaanu actress posted another video, where she can be seen clad in a dress and dancing on 'U Can't Touch This.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently on a break from work and is expected to resume in a few weeks. She has already wrapped up shooting for her upcoming two films- Gunasekhar directorial mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. She is also waiting for the release of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will reportedly hit on OTT platform.

She announced two bilingual films with Shantharuban and the director duo Hari-Harish.