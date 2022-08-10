Vijay Deverakonda's latest PIC will make you want to go on a coffee date with him as he gets his caffeine dose

Vijay Deverakonda has taken the internet by storm with his latest picture, enjoying a small coffee break amidst Liger promotions.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 10, 2022 12:44 PM IST  |  6.4K
Vijay Deverakonda enjoying his caffeine dose
Vijay Deverakonda's latest PIC will make you want to go on a coffee date with him as he gets his caffeine dose
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has once again managed to melt hearts all cross with his latest picture. Taking a small breather from his busy promotional schedule for his forthcoming sports drama, he took a small coffee break looking all dapper in a white T-shirt and green trousers. The Arjun Reddy actor captioned the still,"Just :)". A video of the Dear Comrade star giving his coffee order has also surfaced on social media and it is all things cute. 

Check out the picture below:

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!