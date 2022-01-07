PIC: Vijay Deverakonda chills with Storm in his favourite corner as Liger shoot gets cancelled due to COVID-19

Star Vijay Devarakonda is giving us weekend vibes as he posts a relaxing picture with his pet Storm on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Apparently its another wave Storm.Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.

Check out the post below:

Also Read: Nithiin cuts wife Shalini's birthday cake as she isolates due to COVID-19; Actor says 'love has no barriers'