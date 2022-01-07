PIC: Vijay Deverakonda chills with Storm in his favourite corner as Liger shoot gets cancelled due to COVID-19
Star Vijay Devarakonda is giving us weekend vibes as he posts a relaxing picture with his pet Storm on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Apparently its another wave Storm.Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.
Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
