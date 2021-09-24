PIC: Vijay Deverakonda gifts his newly opened multiplex theatre to his mom on her birthday; Pens a note

Vijay Deverakonda, the doting son, wished his mother Deverakonda Madhavi on her birthday with an adorable photo and note. He gifted his newly built first multiplex theatre, Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD) as a birthday gift to her. The actor also promised to give her more memories if she stays healthy and workouts, how adorable is that right.

In the photo, Vijay shared, she looks like proud mom as she posed in the theatre of his son. The actor also penned a note, which reads, "Happy Birthday mummuluu. This one is for you! #AVD If you workout and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories."

Happy Birthday mummuluu

This one is for you! #AVD If you workout and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories pic.twitter.com/edGhLLnGn0 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 24, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda is one such actor, who has paved a niche for himself in the industry and reached in top position. His journey from a brief role in Sekhar Kammula's Life is Beautiful to being the owner of a multiplex cinema in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, is commendable.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut in the Bollywood industry and experiment with another unique role. The actor is currently working on pan indian film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. is co-producing under Dharma Productions along with Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects.

Also Read: Thala Ajith begins his world tour on a bike; Actor's dapper racer avatar sets internet on fire

Vijay Deverakonda along with his team are currently shooting for the film in Goa. Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna made a surprise visit on the sets and also posed for a pic with Vijay, Charmee and Puri. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and to be dubbed in other languages, Liger was initially scheduled for big-screen release on 9 September 2021 but got postponed due to a delay in the film's completion.