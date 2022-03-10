PIC: Vijay Deverakonda sports another funky athleisure as he gets papped post his workout session

Vijay Deverakonda will next appear on the silver screens with Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama, Liger. The actor has undergone a massive body transformation to play a kickboxer in his upcoming venture. The star is often seen hitting the gym to maintain his chiselled physique.

Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked by the paparazzi as he was returning after his training session in Hyderabad. The Arjun Reddy actor was seen in a splash of colours with a blue t-shirt, beige jacket, and black shorts. Covering those recently chopped tresses, the star also sported a yellow cap.

Check out the pictures below:

He took everyone by surprise when after almost 2 years Vijay Deverakonda got a makeover with short hair and a clean shave. It is assumed the actor kept long hair for his upcoming pan-Indian venture Liger and now that the shoot has finally wrapped up, the star has changed his look for another project, Jana Gana Mana.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Coming to the film’s cast, Liger will have Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, alongside Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna essaying key parts. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen doing a cameo in this sports drama.

The project shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi is expected to be out shortly. An official release date of the film has not been announced yet.

