PIC: When Mammootty turned hairstylist for his granddaughter Maryam

There's nothing more adorable than a cozy family picture. Back in June 2021, Salute star Dulquer Salmaan shared an unforgettable still featuring dad Mammootty and daughter Maryam. In this charming picture, the superstar is seen tying the hair of his adorable granddaughter, Maryam. The actor is donning a simple white shirt and mundu. He has his long hair tied into a small ponytail at the back. And it seems, he is trying to give his granddaughter the same hairstyle.

In the meantime, the little munchkin Maryam is busy sipping from her cup. The fans could not keep calm and complimented the post with lovely comments. Actors like Soubin Shahir, Nazriya, Saniya Iyappan, Nikhila Vimal, Shani Shaki, and director Rosshan Andrrews also posted their beloved remarks on the update. It is definitely difficult to take your eyes off his mesmerizing photo. The Hey Sinamika actor is very active on social media and shares captivating family images, specifically with his daughter Maryam.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is busy shooting for his OTT web series, Guns and Gulaabs. He even celebrated Holi on the sets of his latest project and shared a glimpse from the festivities on social media. Being made under the direction of well-known director duo, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK, Guns and Gulaabs will also have Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan last appeared on the OTT platform with his cop drama Salute, which was directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The action drama had Diana Penty as the leading lady.

