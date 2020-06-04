Pichaikkaran director Sasi's upcoming film could have Vijay Sethupathi or Sivakarthikeyan as the lead?

Now, the latest news reports on the Sivappu Manjal Pachai director suggest that he is looking at the Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan to play the lead in his film.

The Pichaikkaran director Sasi is reportedly making a film with Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi. The Master actor will be playing the lead in an untitled project by the southern director. The Coronavirus lock period has given the talented director a chance to work on an additional script. Now, the latest news reports on the Sivappu Manjal Pachai director suggest that he is looking at the Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan to play the lead in his film.

The director has not yet announced when he will kick start the filming work on his film with the Super Deluxe actor, but there is a strong buzz that his latest script could feature Vijay Sethupathi or Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Meanwhile, the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the brutal villain in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The southern director is known for his blockbuster film Kaithi which had south actor Karthi in the lead. The film was a smashing hit and the director and actor received a lot of appreciation and love for making a hard-hitting film like Kaithi.

The fans and film audiences have very high expectations from the film Master. The first look poster of the film features the lead actor Thalapathy VIjay in an intense look. The second look poster of Master, features both Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in intriguing look, as they are seen screaming at each other.

