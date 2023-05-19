Pichaikkaran 2 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to check before planning to watch Vijay Antony's film

Vijay Antony's bilingual films Pichaikaran 2 in Tamil and Bichagadu 2 in Telugu hit theatres. Following the blockbuster, the second part carried huge expectations among the audiences. However, it looks like the Bichagadu 2 couldn't stand up to the expectations as it's getting a lukewarm response from the audience. Several fans who went to theatres to watch the movie, shared their reviews on social media.

While a few sections have said that Bichagadu is slow-paced and not interesting, others mentioned that the first half and interval is extraordinary. However, the second half of the film fails to impress the audience. Movie buffs are disappointed about how the sequel doesn't stand up to the first part, Bichagadu. A few have Pichaikaran 2 in Tamil and Bichagadu 2 a 'commercial hit' as well. called However, Vijay's performance and screenplay are being praised by the audiences.

While one user wrote, "A masala entertainer that Tamil cinema has perfected over decades and served just perfectly.. Loads of surprises and Emotional scenes set a perfect premise for an interesting second half." Another netizen's review read, a'VFX Issues & Unwanted Songs !!Anti Bikili Transformation Is Thrilling To Watch.a'

Pichaikkaran 2 or Bichagadu 2 is not the sequel to the runaway hit Pichaikkaran. The musician-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker clarified recently that the film is not connected to the 2016 release. The second part reportedly shows Vijay Antony in dual roles as a rich businessman and beggar.

Pichaikkaran 2

Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the superhit film of the same name. While the first part was directed by Sasi, Vijay Antony directed the second installment. The film is written and directed by Vijay himself, marking his directorial debut. Furthermore, he also composed the music, edited and produced the film under his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Pichaikkaran 2 also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.

