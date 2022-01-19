Up for a picnic date? Samantha's THESE easy breezy 5 outfits will give you major style inspiration

Considering the lockdown restrictions and increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, picnic dates are perfect to add to your long to-do list. However, for such occasions, all you need is a super comfy dress, a pair of heels and you are good to go. Well, are you up for a picnic date? Here we bring some easy-breezy looks by Samantha that will give you perfect style inspiration.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will help you to style for an outdoor party. Scroll through to check out some amazing looks of hers.

In florals:

By now we all know how much Samantha loves florals and we are totally crushing on her this look in a black outfit. She teamed her fuss-free stunning look with a pair of open-toe heels. What do you have to say about this look?

Floral maxi dress:

While we cannot take our eyes off Samantha's stunning look, this floral dress is ideal for a picnic date or weekend getaway. The in-built belt of same fabric and design gives a complete chic look. Square toed heels completed her look. Yay or Nay?

Off-shoulder dress:

Samantha equally believes in choosing simple yet comfy outfits when travelling. Here's another easy-breezy look of hers in a grey off-shoulder midi dress paired with statement contrasting accessories. She teamed this extremely pretty dress with tan wedges and a clear tote.

Comfiest-chic:

Samantha's this oversized white dress is our all-time favourite. Even during the lockdown, Sam pulled off a perfect OOTD in a sleeveless dress paired with a pair of Ballerinas. You can simply lounge around the house throughout the day in this chic outfit.

Oh-so-stylish:

The Oh Baby actress ranks high when it comes to wearing a comfortable yet stylish look. On her trip to Uttarakhand last year, Sam opted for handwoven silk organza, a block-printed multicolour dress by Eka that is worth Rs 26,500. She teamed it with an elegant Pashmina shawl.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.