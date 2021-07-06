PICS: 5 simple and comfy looks of Sai Pallavi you should steal right away

Sai Pallavi is a classic example of how fashion comes in comfort. The actress’ simple and casual looks from sweatshirt to salwar suit is all you need.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. From being a dancer and also reaching the finals of Dhee Ultimate Dance Show in 2009, Sai Pallavi has come a long way to make her mark in all the South Indian film industries. The actress made millions of people fall in love with her for her minimalistic style. The very moment the audience witnessed Sai Pallavi in the Malayalam film Premam, they were captivated by her no-makeup beauty. It is a well-known fact that Sai Pallavi is a fan of minimal things and from movies to social gatherings, the actress is often seen in her simplest way. Today, we shall look at such simple, comfortable and stylish looks of Sai Pallavi you need to try right away.

Basic white shirt and jeans

Sai Pallavi is one such actress, who does not go overboard when it comes to fashion and makeup. This simple outfit of Pallavi in a white shirt and blue jeans is the perfect example of how comfort comes in fashion. However, the actress topped the basic look with yellow heels and kept her long beautiful tresses open. From college to party, this look will definitely suit all events.

Checkered shirts

Checkered shirts can never go out of fashion as they are the most basic and comfortable outfit. Sai Pallavi’s blue jeans and the checkered shirt is the rescue outfit. She folded her shirt sleeves and styled them with basic light jeans to add the right amount of comfort and fashion. This is any girl’s go to outfit, isn’t it?

Dress

A pink dress and black dress is a must for any girl. This pink maxi dress of Sai Pallavi is comfortable and stylish to carry. The actress styled the maxi dress with a belt around her waist to add a pinch of fashion and also kept her makeup minimal for a fresh and dewy look. If you are a person of simplicity, then steal this look of Sai Pallavi, it can’t go wrong.

Sweatshirts

Sai Pallavi’s favourite outfit has to be sweatshirts. The actress styles sweatshirts with jeans, palazzos, pants and trousers. Well as we said Sai Pallavi is all about comfort and winters or summers one can always go for them.

Traditional

Sai Pallavi loves Indian wear and also believes comfort comes from them. From Kurta to salwar kameez, Sai Pallavi’s traditional looks are everything one should steal right away. This yellow salwar suit is simple yet so beautiful and her no-makeup look with open hair is always an oomph.

