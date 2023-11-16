PICS: Actress Karthika Nair introduces fiance Rohit Menon, to tie knot soon

Karthika Nair is one of the most versatile actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has made a name for herself, featuring in films like Kammath and Kammath, Ko, Annakodi, and many more. Although Karthika has not acted recently, the actress has a prominent presence on social media and even announced the news of her engagement via Instagram. However, she had not mentioned the name or even shared the picture of her fiance.

In the latest update, the Josh actress has taken to Instagram to introduce her fiance, Rohit Menon, and even shared images with him, with the caption: “Meeting you was destiny; falling for you was just sheer magic; countdown for our forever begins.”

Karthika Nair’s engagement

Karthika Nair got engaged in October and took to social media to announce the news. She shared an image with her fiance where she was showing off her engagement ring. However, Rohit’s face was not visible in the image that was shared, and his identity was kept a mystery.

Karthika Nair on the work front

Karthika Nair was last seen in the 2021 drama film Backpackers, helmed by Jayaraj. The film also featured Kalidas Jayaram, Renji Panicker, Sabitha Jayaraj, and many more in prominent roles. The film told the tale of two cancer patients who fell in love with each other. The film, released directly on OTT, garnered negative reviews from fans and critics.

The actress will next be seen in the Tamil action film Vaa Deal, which features Arun Vijay in the lead role. The film has been helmed by Rathina Siva, and the music for the film has been composed by Thaman S. The camera for the film has been cranked by Gopi Jagadesswaran.

