PICS: Aditi Rao Hydari, Akhil Akkineni turn showstoppers for Shantanu & Nikhil; Lakshmi Manchu & others attend

Philanthropy and fashion goes hand in hand in South film industry. The Teach for Change organization conducted its Annual Fundraiser with a Gala Fashion show this year. Ace designer duo, Shantanu and Nikhil showcased their latest designs and Aditi Rao Hydari and Akhil Akkineni were the showstoppers.

With the help of the founders of the NGO, Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, the show took place in Hyderabad on 3rd April. City-based Hiya Jewellery also showcased its collection at the event. Lakshmi Manchu, along with Pragya Jaiswal, Vedhika, Sumanth Kumar, Nivetha Pethuraj, Manasa Varanasi and Navdeep walked the ramp for a noble cause.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Akhil Akkineni will star in Surender Reddy’s spy thriller, Agent. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, this suspense drama will also see superstar Mohanlal as the lead, along with Meera Jasmine and Sakshi Vaidya. Music for Agent has been rendered by composer Hip Hop Thamizha. The action entertainer will hit the theatres on 12 August.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari last appeared on the silver screens in Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual film, Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. This romantic drama marked the directorial debut of ace choreographer, Brinda Gopal.

On the other hand, Lakshmi Manchu will be sharing screen space with her father-actor Mohan Babu in the untitled Telugu project. The venture will mark the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo. The movie was kicked off with a pooja ceremony last February.

