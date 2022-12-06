PICS: Adivi Sesh has a fanboy moment with Kajol, sings 'Suraj Hua Maddham' for her

Major actor Adivi Sesh recently enjoyed a fun fanboy moment with Bollywood actress Kajol. During the visit, the star sang Suraj Hua Maddham for Kajol. He also took to social media and dropped pictures of the meet on Twitter, along with the caption, "Once a fan, always a fan. On the way to #HIT2 promotions, had to stop by and make an appearance for my dear Revati ma’am’s #SalaamVenky press meet…and there …I met the legendary #Kajol…and all I could do was sing #SurajHuaMaddham."

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh revealed he said no to 8 Bollywood films after the release of Major as he had a packed schedule with the Tollywood movies lineup. He was quoted saying, "I said no to 8 Bollywood films as I already had commitments and they all wanted to start the work immediately. Some of them I loved creatively but I had commitments to the projects I had committed before Major was released. I have my hands full and a lot of these movies, the next 4 for sure are releasing in Hindi as well. So, I'm not exactly worried about not being engaged in the lovely audience that has discovered me with Gooadachari and Major in Hindi."