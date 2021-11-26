PICS: Adivi Sesh pays tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan & martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Adivi Sesh, who is playing the role of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has flown to Mumbai from Hyderabad to pay tribute at Taj Mahal Palace, where a horrific incident happened. He has arranged a small get-together commemorating the memories of the brave heart that laid their lives in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The actor will join Sandeep's parents to join the annual ritual of the Unnikrishnan family to pay ode to lost soul.Sharing the pics from the memorial, Adivi Sesh wrote, At the#mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11#majorsandeepunnikrishnan."

12 years ago, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks took place, and the tragic chapter in modern Indian history continues to linger even today. The terrorists unleashed mass mayhem at city hubs such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Cafe Leopold, Cama and Albless Hospital and others.

Adivi Sesh is playing the role of 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the terror attack. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and features Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading lady. Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. This movie will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu as a producer with his banner GMB Entertainments. The makers have announced Major will release on February 11, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.