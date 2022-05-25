PICS: Adivi Sesh's humble gesture during the Major screening makes a paramilitary official emotional

Adivi Sesh has been making stops across the country to promote his upcoming biopic, Major. The previews from the film have been winning hearts all over. A video from one of the film’s screening with para-military officials has gone viral on social media. The photographs of the touching moment between the star and a paramilitary officer have left the fans teary-eyed.

The primary screening of the film took place in Pune recently. The team received a standing ovation with the audience waving tri-colored flags and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ in impactful scenes.

Check out the pictures below:

A para-military officer in a wheelchair, who was also present at the screening became emotional when Adivi Sesh himself knelt down to speak to him and thank him for his support. Overwhelmed, the officer saluted the actor. The makers opted to start the tour in Pune, as it was the city Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan got placed first as a soldier. Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 attacks, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in important roles.

Yesterday leads Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar launched the love anthem from the flick titled Saathiya. The launch took place in the presence of college students in Pune. Bankrolled by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Sricharan Pakala is onboard team Major as the music director. Coming to the technical crew, Vamsi Patchipulusu is the cinematographer for the film, and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan are the editors.



Made under the direction of Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi and is expected to release on 3 June.

