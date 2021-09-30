PICS: Akhil Akkineni looks dapper at Most Eligible Bachelor trailer launch; Hansika Motwani spotted on sets

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. As the film is gearing up for the big release in just a few days, the makers hosted a trailer launch event today in Hyderabad. Akhil Akkineni, director Bommarillu Bhaskar, and Allu Aravind were spotted at the event.

Akhil Akkineni as ever looks dapper in a formal casual avatar. In the photos, one can see, the actor in a white t-shirt with black pants and a beanie on his head. He can be seen making a stylish entry and also hugged Allu Aravind as he attends the event. However, the leading lady Pooja Hegde was not at the event as she is currently in Chennai busy shooting for the Tamil film Beast.

The trailer of Most Eligible Bachelor was released today and is already trending. The film is getting a theatrical release on October 15.

Hansika Motwani was also spotted today in Hyderabad on the film's sets. She can be seen look pretty in a casual look as she slipped into blue jeans and a pink shirt. The actress added oomph to the simple yet casual look with her sunglasses, which look perfect with her attire. Hansika was papped as she was entering her vanity van. However, it is not known for which film she is shooting currently.

Hansika has two movies- Tamil film Maha and 105 Minutes, directed by Raju Dussa.