PICS: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde spotted at theatres for Most Eligible Bachelor screening with fans

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor has been released today, on the occasion of Dussehra. The lead actors were spotted at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad as they came for screening of the movie. Akhil and Pooja were mobbed by fans as they came to witness the audience's reaction to their movie.

While Akhil donned a camouflage sweatshirt and joggers pants, Pooja looked beautiful as ever in white Kurti and blue jeans. Akhil and Pooja also watched the movie along with fans in the theatre.

Take a look at the photos here:

'

After watching the early morning shows, people from all over the world took to Twitter and reviewed the film. The concept, storyline, narration, comic sequences, songs, background music and acting chops of the whole cast has been getting favourable response from the cine-goers. Audiences are appreciating the chemistry between Akhil and Pooja, which looks fresh. However, some also claimed that it is an usual rom-com with no meaning in it.

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven long years. The film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes. The film's other cast are Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Sudigali Sudheer, to name a few.

Check out Twitter reviews of the film here;

#MostEligibleBachelor One of the best movies which I have seen post lockdown@hegdepooja as Vibha is the show stealer She had simply nailed it with her cuteness and performance

The on screen chemistry between her and @AkhilAkkineni8 was blissful to watch Kudos..!

Just watched #MostEligibleBachelor



I don’t have enough words to say, a bit emotional moment. Tears rolled in my eyes while watching the film. I can only say one thing..



@AkhilAkkineni8 Era Begins Now Ika aagadu doosukellipothadu Missile laga

— Deepak (@deepaksomisetty) October 15, 2021

Heart touching love drama...special mention to second half Bhaskar took it to next level.. Poo & akhil Lead Pair performance as usual iragadesaru



Don't miss ammaaaa #MostEligibleBachelor

First half comedy music

Court scene

Superb love comedy@AkhilAkkineni8 @hegdepooja chemistry

Dussehra ki manchi hit movie.#MostEligibleBachelor

This is really a heart touching love story and second half is really good



Akhil and pooja performance rocked it#MostEligibleBachelor





Woowh Bueatiful love story

Akhil Performance and pooja

2nd half Also to good

Finnally movie was Good

Excellent Climax good dialogues have outweighed the dull narrative in the 2nd half.. Overall #MostEligibleBachelor is a Decent Entertainer that's worth watching..

Bhaskar has made simpler version of Orange..

Ayyagare surprise at the end is https://t.co/ZBLXxdo7XK October 15, 2021

#MostEligibleBachelor

Most Eligible Family Entertainer@AkhilAkkineni8 and @hegdepooja performances blasted to next level

Chemistry between lead pair worked out well...

BLOCKBUSTER HIT





One of The Best Love Story In Recent Times Second half main love track music & BGM top notch



Overall A Good Movie For This Dussehra Festival Season Go & watch in near ur Theaters !! (@pavankalyanAllu) October 15, 2021