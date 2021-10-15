PICS: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde spotted at theatres for Most Eligible Bachelor screening with fans

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor has been released today, on the occasion of Dussehra. The lead actors were spotted at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad as they came for screening of the movie. Akhil and Pooja were mobbed by fans as they came to witness the audience's reaction to their movie. 

While Akhil donned a camouflage sweatshirt and joggers pants, Pooja looked beautiful as ever in white Kurti and blue jeans. Akhil and Pooja also watched the movie along with fans in the theatre.

Take a look at the photos here:

After watching the early morning shows, people from all over the world took to Twitter and reviewed the film. The concept, storyline, narration, comic sequences, songs, background music and acting chops of the whole cast has been getting favourable response from the cine-goers. Audiences are appreciating the chemistry between Akhil and Pooja, which looks fresh. However, some also claimed that it is an usual rom-com with no meaning in it. 

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven long years. The film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes. The film's other cast are Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Sudigali Sudheer, to name a few.

