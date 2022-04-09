PICS: Akhil Akkineni spotted in a casual look as he heads for next schedule of Agent in Hyderabad

Akhil Akkineni was spotted in Hyderabad as he was heading for the next schedule of his upcoming film Agent. The actor was clicked as he stepped out of his car in white tee and cream jogger pants. He flaunted his long tresses in casual attire and looked handsome as ever.

Reportedly, Akhil is heading to the next schedule of his film Agent. However, it is not known whether in Hyderabad or some other state.

Check out pics here:

On the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday, a new poster of the actor from his much anticipated film Agent was released. Clad in a tank t-shirt, Akhil is seen flaunting his killer look in long tresses and bulked up physique with a cigarette in his mouth.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Vakkantham Vamsi is providing the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Music is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha.

A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Malayalam actor Mammootty is playing a crucial role in the film.